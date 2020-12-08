VYPE Preseason Boy's Basketball #6: Manvel Mavericks

For coach Chris Wilson and the Manvel Mavs, the UIL realignment was a blessing. The Mavs move out of the District of Death with Shadow Creek, Hightower, Foster and Fort Bend Marshall, and into the new District 22-5A. Let's just say the Mavs will be district champs on paper.

A pair of first-teamers return in Mason McBride and big-man Shaun Walker, Jr. Walker is signed to McNeese State and can fill a stat sheet and own the paint. Running the point is Zaire Hayes and he is flanked by Christopher Morris and Azari Woods. McBride can fill it up as well. He will be the ultimate difference-maker. The 6-foot-3 guard can shoot the three, hammer it home with dunks and has a mid-range game to loosen the defense.

To purchase VYPE's 2020-21 BASKETBALL PREVIEW, CLICK HERE.