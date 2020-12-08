On Top: VYPE San Antonio UIL Boys 6A & 5A Rankings

The 2020-2021 Basketball season is in full swing. Although there are no tournaments this year, there are plenty of preseason games being played! O'Connor surprises Judson with a 3 point win. McCollum in 5A is making big moves as they took down O'Connor and other big teams recently.

VYPE San Antonio UIL 6A Boys Basketball Rankings (12/8):

#1 Helotes O'Connor (Previously: 6)

#2 Converse Judson (Previously: 1 )

#3 San Antonio Johnson (Previously: 5)

#4 San Antonio Reagan (Previously: 8)

#5 San Antonio Clark (Previously: 9)

#6 San Antonio Warren (Previously: 4)

#7 San Antonio Wagner (Previously: 3)

#8 San Antonio Clemens (Previously: NR)

#9 San Antonio South San (Previously: NR)



#10 New Braunfels (Previously: NR)

VYPE San Antonio UIL 5A Boys Basketball Rankings (12/8):

#1 Boerne Champion (Previously: 7)

#2 San Antonio McCollum (Previously: 10)

#3 San Antonio Veteran's Memorial (Previously: NR)

#4 San Antonio Harlan (Previously: 1)

#5 San Antonio Brackenridge (Previously: 4)

#6 Alamo Heights (Previously: 6)

#7 San Antonio Southside (Previously: 3)

#8 San Antonio Lanier (Previously: NR)

#9 San Antonio Jefferson (Previously: NR)

#10 Kerville Tivy (Previously: 2)

By Bradley Collier

Notable 1A-4A teams to continue watching this season: Boerne, Cole, Randolph, Pleasanton, and La Vernia



For more sports coverage, follow VYPE (VYPE Texas Facebook and @VYPESATX Instagram/Twitter) on social media.

Looking to get more involved? Check out ShopVYPE for fresh gear that supports local schools and the VYPE U Ambassador Program. To sign up for the VYPE U Program, apply at VYPEU.com.