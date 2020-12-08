Michigan-Ohio State game canceled over COVID-19 concerns

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Michigan and Ohio State will not play this weekend due to the number of COVID-19 cases continuing to rise in the Wolverine’s program.

“This decision is disappointing for our team and coaches, but their health and safety is paramount, and it will always come first in our decision making,” said Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel.

The cancellation puts Ohio State at five games total on the season. Per the Big Ten, six games are needed to participate in the conference championship game against Northwestern.

Per ESPN, should the conference not to alter its rules and Ohio State were to not play Saturday, Indiana would be the East Division’s representative in the conference championship game.

One possibility? With Purdue having to cancel their game against Indiana, a Hoosiers-Buckeyes game could happen.

Another possibility? With the Aggie’s game against Ole Miss being cancelled, many are calling for an Ohio State-Aggies match up.

