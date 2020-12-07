Inside the Program: San Antonio Christian Boys Basketball

San Antonio Christian Lion Basketball has consistently been a threat in its respective TAPPS Classification, and the move to 6A doesn't scare the Lions. Having played new local district opponents Antonian and Central Catholic many times in the recent years, SACS knows the hard work and dedication it is going to take to earn another shot at the playoffs this year.

Led by Head Coach - John Valenzuela, San Antonio's second most winningest coach, the Lions are under great leadership. Coach Val will be looking to his leaders for a great season and having only lost one senior from last year's roster, the Lions will standout with Eli Pritz, Noah Cyrus, James Galloway, Will McGilvray and Dean Umstead.