Forney Coach, Jeremy Morgan, loses COVID-19 battle

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit many schools and affected many teams, but this time it hits too close to home for the Dallas-area. Forney ISD took to social media Sunday evening to announce the death of Forney High's offensive coordinator, tight ends, and assistant softball coach Jeremy Morgan, also known as JMo.

It was reported in mid-November that the former SMU football player, was in the hospital battling the novel coronavirus and pneumonia. Just weeks later, Morgan's aunt posted to Facebook that he had "completed his earthly journey" and passed away.



Morgan leaves behind his wife, Teri, and three children (Emily, Hannah, and William). His son, Will, a sophomore defensive tackle at Abilene Christian University, posted about the loss of his father on Twitter:

The VYPE Media team sends it's deepest condolences to the Morgan Family, Forney High School, Forney Independent School District, and others affected by this tragic loss.