Clear Creek ISD Athletes of the Fall powered by Texas Citizens Bank

It's coming up on awards season as the wildest fall season of sports are wrapping up. All the athletes, coaches and administrators pushed through an history four months of uncertainty during a pandemic. We salute you all.

VYPE takes a look back on the seasons that were in the Clear Creek ISD and are happy to unveil the Athletes of the Fall season.

Ky Woods, Clear Springs Football

Clear Springs' RB Ky Woods is the key to the Chargers' offense. Why? Woods is the team's leading rusher with over 900 yards on the season. He can also catch the ball out of the backfield and has a nose for the end zone.

Mia Johnson, Clear Falls Volleyball

Clear Falls won District 24-6A going 11-1 in conference play. Mia Johnson was the straw that stirred the drink for the Knights. Johnson had 300 kills and over 250 digs. She is signed to the University of Hawaii.

Shyia Richardson, Clear Springs Volleyball

Clear Springs made a big run into the Regional Tournament and Shyia Richardson was key to the Chargers' success. She was the team's leading kill artist, server and in digs. She is committed to South Florida.

Cameron ​McCalister, Clear Brook Football

Cameron McCalister helped lead Clear Brook to a solid season leading the Wolverines' offensive attack. The 6-foot-3 QB will be back for another year and should build on his resume. He threw for over 1,800 yards.

Quinn Bowen, Clear Falls Football

Clear Falls' utility knife is Quinn Bowen. The senior is the leading rusher and pass-catcher and is lethal in space. He also stars for the basketball team.

