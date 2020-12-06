VYPE Preseason Boy's Basketball: No. 18 Paetow presented by Athlete Training + Health

Paetow is an athletic program on the come-up and looking to make history, again.



The football team is making noise this fall and the basketball team made school history last season with their first-ever playoff win. Coach Mike Niemi loses his District MVP to graduation, but junior Charles Chukwu is a game-changer. The 6-foot-9 post is a beast in the middle with offers from the likes of Georgia Tech, TCU and Rice. His second-jump makes him really tough to guard.

Junior Trevor Frank was a first-team guard, while Everett Marlatt will also add depth. Another bright spot comes in the form of a move-in. College Park transfer Khi Watkins is a welcome addition, who averaged double-figures a year ago.

To purchase VYPE's 2020-21 BASKETBALL PREVIEW, CLICK HERE.

About Athlete Training + Health



Athlete Training + Health's mission is to use best practices of health and performance to provide a world-class training environment for active adults and athletes of all ages and abilities. Our multi-field, state-of-the-art facilities are equipped with advanced pro-style weight rooms and dedicated areas for adult and youth athletes. ATH's highly-skilled coaches deploy training strategies that elevate – regardless of age or ability – athletes' performance to the highest level through consistent evaluation and education. A key component of ATH is its forward-thinking approach to collaboration with hospital systems, professional sports teams, universities and independent school districts to raise the bar for health and performance training. For more: www.athletetrainingandhealth.com.