VYPE Preseason Girl's Basketball: No. 2 Clear Springs

Pamela Crawford enters year 12 leading the Chargers and coming off a successful year – going 31-8 and reaching the Regional Finals for the first time since 2016. With 28 wins this season, Crawford will hit her 700th victory of her career. She has plenty of talent back to do so.

The Chargers return District 24-6A MVP Kylie Minter, Defensive MVP Niyah Johnson and Offensive MVP Kenna Gibson as their big three. Minter poured in 13.7 points per game, while Johnson averaged 7.1 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. Gibson in 39 games scored 8.1points per night.

Jermia Greenwill be another player to keep an eye on as she averaged 12.5 points and 4.1 rebounds in just 14 games played. Green was named second-team, all-district. This team can contest for the top spot in Houston with a group of savvy veterans.