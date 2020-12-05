VYPE Preseason Boy's Basketball: No. 20 College Park presented by CertaPro Painters

Ever heard the saying, "just a year away?"

The College Park Cavs went 22-11 and 12-4 in district play a year ago with some youngsters. Remember College Park, the home of McDonalds All-American and UH hooper Quentin Grimes?

Well, coach Clifton McNeely can coach'em up with the best of them. McNeely returns first-teamers Drew Calderon and Ty Buckmon, both completely different players.

Calderon is a 6-foot-4, smooth-as-silk Indiana State-commit who lets the game come to him. Buckmon is up-tempo and pushes on offense and defense. He also plays QB for the Cavs football team.

The only drawback is that Khi Watkins has transferred to Paetow.

