44ºF

Sports

VYPE Live Lineup - Friday 12/4/2020

Vype Live

Vype

Tags: High School Sports
photo

5PM - Girls Soccer: St. John's vs. Houston Christian

5:30PM - Swim Meet: Memorial vs. Belaire vs. Klein Collins

6PM - Boys Basketball: Oak Cliff vs. Shadow Creek

7PM - Boys Soccer: St. John's vs. Kelly Catholic

7PM - Football: Strake Jesuit vs. Ridge Point

7PM - Football - 3A Region IV Final: Lago Vista vs. Llano

7PM - Girls Basketball: Elgin vs. LASA

7PM - Boys Basketball: Stratford vs. Alief Taylor

7PM - Football: Lee vs. Sterling

7PM - Football: Cedar Park vs. Manor

7:30PM - Football: Lehman vs. Veterans Memorial

7:30PM - Football: Johnson vs. NB Canyon

7:30PM - Boys Basketball: Northbrook vs. Scarborough

7:30PM - Boys Basketball: Lancaster at Trinity Christian School

8PM - Boys Basketball: Anderson vs. Hendrickson

8PM - Boys Basketball: Legacy Sports & Science vs. Duncanville

Copyright (c) 2020 VYPE - All rights reserved