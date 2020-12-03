Propser Rock Hill junior Brenner Cox is a dual-sport star that can do it all

Some athletes can just do it all.

Prosper Rock Hill junior Brenner Cox is not only a standout on the football field -- and VYPE DFW's Week 9 Player of the Week Fan Poll winner -- he also tears it up on the diamond as well.

Cox led the Blue Hawks to the program's first ever varsity football win against Lake Dallas with 205 yards and 1 TD passing, while adding 105 yards and 2 TDs rushing. His passing touchdown came with 15 seconds left in the game to secure a 34-28 win for Rock Hill.

This spring, though, Cox will hope to get back on the baseball diamond, where he thrives in all facets of the game. So much so that The University of Texas offered him a scholarship, and Cox committed to the Horns this summer.

VYPE sat down with Brenner to get to know the two-sport star a bit better.



VYPE: You are clearly a gifted athlete in two sports - football and baseball. Which sport have you been playing longer and when did you start playing both?

BC: My first sport was football, I started playing when I was 4. Not too long after, I picked up baseball at the age of 5.

VYPE: How would you say your skills as a quarterback translate to the baseball diamond? What about the other way around?

BC: Being a quarterback in Coach Humble's offense requires you to be a leader and dialed in at all times. Bringing those skill sets into baseball does nothing other than set up my team and I for success.

VYPE: Coming into this football season, what was your biggest focus? What did you want to accomplish?

BC: My biggest goal for this season was to set a standard for what it means to be a Blue Hawk and leave a legacy for the ones who attend this school after me.

VYPE: Are there any other sports you enjoy playing? What is your favorite besides football or baseball?

BC: Other than baseball and football I have recently started to play golf throughout this year. It is a learning game, it teaches me how to be more patient and level headed.

VYPE: Which player on the Rock Hill roster (football) do you think is the most underrated? Also, who is the biggest hype man on the team?



BC: There is no individual player but the most underrated player(s) would have to go to the Offensive lineman, they come day in and day out and work their tails off. The offense starts with them and they know that and have taken on that role this year.

VYPE: You're committed to UT for baseball, how did you come to choose the Longhorns?

BC: There is no other place or atmosphere that can compare to 40 acres. The coaches, players, and students that attend the University of Texas are a part of a family and a fraternity. It is where I belong.

VYPE: Who is your favorite teacher in the classroom and why?

BC: I love all my teachers for helping me succeed in the classroom and taking the skills that I learn and using them in the real world. My favorite teacher has to be Mrs.Ware she is the epitome of what a Rock Hill High School teacher is. She is always kind, sweet, and comes in everyday with a smile on her face ready to get to work!

VYPE: Outside of sports, what would you consider to be your biggest hidden talent?

BC: Outside of sports i would have to say my biggest hidden talent is Video games.

VYPE: Lastly, give us your favorite sports moment (so far) from this season. What about in your entire athletic career?

BC: From this season, my favorite moment would have to be getting the first win in Rock Hill football history. Favorite moments in my athletic career would have been the past 7 months, building this football program with the coaches and my brothers who I call my teammates is something I will never forget and something I am truly grateful to be a part of.