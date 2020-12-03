Legacy Prep preps for TAPPS Regionals

Dodging the weather in preparation for their TAPPS 4A Playoff Game against Holy Cross of San Antonio, the Legacy Prep Lions (LPCA) were using EPA – a local baseball facility to install some of their game play.

The Lions are 4-2 and in the Regionals for the fourth time in five years. Coach Clint McDonald's squad reached the state finals just three years ago.

Led by junior QB Tyler Prazak, the Lions are explosive on offense with a unique spread offense under the tutelage of OC Ragan McDaniel.

Prazak has thrown for over 1,700 yards and 13 scores in just six games.

VYPE caught up with the Lions as they get ready for this weekend's game.