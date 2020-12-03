Inside the Program: San Antonio Christian Girls Soccer

For the San Antonio Christian School Lady Lions Soccer team, it has been a six year streak of making an appearance in the State Final-Four round of Playoffs. Four of which, the Lions either won a championship or advanced to the finals. The Lady Lions team is sure to make its mark in TAPPS Division I this year. Quick speed, skilled players, and a system that seems to run almost flawlessly, the Lions offense and defense are a consistent force to be reckoned with. Another State appearance is the goal, and the the seniors hope to lead the girls in making that possible. You will find Sydney Potts in goal, with Mattie Carter, Brooke Spencer, Jennie Stephenson and Audrey Burchett helping lead the team on the field.