DFW Football: TAPPS Semifinals/Regional Matchups

There are three weeks left it the TAPPS football season as two of the divisions are in the regional round while the other two are in the semifinals.

Let's look at the State Semifinals and Regional Round matchups involving DFW-area teams.



DIVISION I

SEMIFINALS

1-1: Fort Worth Nolan Catholic vs. 1-7: Fort Worth All Saints, 3:15 p.m. Saturday @ Globe Life Park (Arlington)



1-2 Dallas Parish Episcopal vs. 1-5: Midland Christian, 2 p.m. Saturday @ Anthony Field at Wildcat Stadium (Abilene)

STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

Nolan Catholic/All Saints winner vs. Parish/Midland winner, Saturday, December 12 (TBD)



DIVISION II

REGIONAL

1-1: Fort Worth Southwest Christian vs. 1-3 Fort Worth Christian, 2 p.m. Saturday @ Barnes Stadium (River Oaks)



1-2: Grapevine Faith vs. 2-1: Dallas Christian, 3 p.m. Saturday @ Royse City ISD Stadium (Royse City)

SEMIFINALS

FW Southwest/FW Christian winner vs. Grapevine Faith/Dallas Christian winner, Saturday, December 12 (TBD)



DIVISION III

REGIONAL

1-1: Colleyville Covenant vs. 2-2: Arlington Grace Prep, 3 p.m. Saturday @ Pennington Field (Bedford)

1-2: Fort Worth Lake Country vs. 1-4: Lubbock Trinity Christian, 5:30 p.m. Saturday @ Anthony Field at Wildcat Stadium (Abilene)



SEMIFINALS

Colleyville/Grace Prep winner vs. Lake Country/Lubbock Trinity winner



DIVISION IV

SEMIFINALS

2-2: Dallas First Baptist vs. 2-1: Waco Reicher Catholic, 1 p.m. Saturday @ I

STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

First Baptist/Reicher winner vs. St. Paul/Rosehill winner, Saturday, December 12

