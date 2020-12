Basketball's Back: 2020 All-VYPE San Antonio Boys Basketball Team

The 2020-2021 VYPE San Antonio high school basketball season preview continues with the area's preseason all-VYPE boys basketball team. Check it out below and stay tuned for more area coverage in the coming days.

Big thanks to all the Central Texas and South Texas programs and players who participated in the third annual preseason boys and girls basketball photoshoots for VYPE Austin and VYPE San Antonio, the coaches who submitted information about their teams, Hill Country Indoor and San Antonio Christian School for allowing VYPE Media to host another event at your facilities, and Whataburger and Ballogy for your partnerships.

Preseason All-VYPE San Antonio 6A/5A Boys Basketball Team

Jasean Jackson (San Antonio Wagner)

Austin Nunez (San Antonio Wagner)

Photo by VYPE Media's Bradley Collier.

Malik Presley (San Marcos)



Adam Benhayoune (Helotes O'Connor)

Photo by VYPE Media's Bradley Collier.

Dominic Davila (Floresville)

Photo by VYPE Media's Bradley Collier.

Shane Johnson (San Antonio Johnson)



Kalvin Nance (Brackenridge)

Davion Wilson (Converse Judson)



Richard Torres (San Antonio Southside)

Kendall Dow (San Antonio Johnson)

Al Emerllahu (San Antonio Clark)

Corey Jackson (San Antonio Roosevelt)

Keilon Johnson (San Antonio Madison)

Jordon Barajas (San Antonio McCollum)

Manuel Rabago-Castro (Harlandale)

Aaron San Miguel (San Antonio Jefferson)

Zayden High (Smithson Valley)

Xaivier Kirk (San Antonio Warren)

Keith Davis (San Antonio Reagan)

Gavin Gibson (San Antonio Brandeis)

Reid Higgins (Boerne Champion)

Photo by VYPE Media's Bradley Collier.

Jackson Johnston (Kerrville Tivy)



Jaylen Crocker-Johnson (San Antonio Warren)

Ramiro Salazar (San Antonio Burbank)

Tyler Gertson (San Antonio Marshall)

Photo by VYPE Media's Bradley Collier.

Isaiah Washington (Converse Judson)



Preseason All-VYPE San Antonio Small School Boys Basketball Team

Colby Brasher (Fredericksburg)



Jayden Sanchez (Fredericksburg)

Matthew Soto (Somerset)

Joaquin Gonzalez (Boerne)

Photo by VYPE Media's Bradley Collier.

Luke Whidbee (Boerne)



Tristan Schlinke (Blanco)



Ryken Autry (Marion)

Trey Blackmore (San Antonio Cole)

Justin Contreras (Devine)

Stanzant Jackson (Luling)

Trace Decker (Bandera)

Photo by VYPE Media's Bradley Collier.

Oscar Falcon (Comfort)



Silas Livingston (San Antonio Cole)

AJ Haines (Randolph)

Deric Torres (Nordheim)

RJ Marquez (Pleasanton)

Ben Phillip (Boerne)

Isaiah Jones-Miller (Waelder)

Preseason All-VYPE San Antonio Private School Boys Basketball Team

Kendrick De Luna (San Antonio Cornerstone Christian School)

Photo by VYPE Media's Bradley Collier.

Gavino Ramos (Antonian College Preparatory)



Bryon Armstrong (Antonian College Preparatory)

Dezmon Dudley (Schertz St. John Paul II Catholic)

Mason Knowles (Lutheran High School of San Antonio)



Xavier Martinez (Antonian College Preparatory)

Photo by VYPE Media's Bradley Collier.

Marc Eyman (San Antonio Christian School)



Gunnar Goff (San Antonio TMI Episcopal)

James Galloway (San Antonio Christian School)

Hunter Darling (San Antonio Saint Mary's Hall)

Kenneth Williams (The Christian School at Castle Hills)

Hayden Holcombe (New Braunfels Christian Academy)

Elijah Sexton (New Braunfels Christian Academy)

Nathaniel Biache (The Christian School at Castle Hills)

Kai Giese (Shiner St. Paul)

Joshua Hoermann (Fredericksburg Heritage School)

Rodney Hunter (San Antonio Saint Mary's Hall)



Julian Sanchez (San Antonio Central Catholic)

For more sports coverage, follow Thomas (@Texan8thGen Facebook/Instagram/Twitter) and VYPE (VYPE Texas Facebook and @VYPESATX Instagram/Twitter) on social media.



Looking to get more involved? Check out ShopVYPE for fresh gear that supports local schools and the VYPE U Ambassador Program. To sign up for the VYPE U Program, apply at VYPEU.com.