VYPE Preseason Girl's Basketball: No. 13 Spring presented by Athlete Training + Health

Spring enters the 2020-2021 season seeking its fifth-straight playoff appearance and hope to improve on their Area-round exit a year ago from the playoffs. Spring will be led by first-year head coach Bryan Cannamore and he has a nice roster coming back.

Coming back from a squad that went 11-3 in district a year ago include District 16-6A Defensive MVP Kierra Merchant. She did that as a freshman. Merchant averaged 15.5 points and 7.9 rebounds per game. She also chipped in 3.7 steals and 2.5 assists per game for the Lions.

Also back are second-team, all-district picks Kyndal Ayro and Brandi Dunn. The duo averaged 7.7, points and 7.5 points per game, respectively. Ayro also chipped in 3.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, while Dunn had 4.3 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game to add to her line. Watch for Rikeyah Gant on the court as her role has expanded.

To purchase VYPE's 2020-21 BASKETBALL PREVIEW, CLICK HERE.

About Athlete Training + Health

Athlete Training + Health's mission is to use best practices of health and performance to provide a world-class training environment for active adults and athletes of all ages and abilities. Our multi-field, state-of-the-art facilities are equipped with advanced pro-style weight rooms and dedicated areas for adult and youth athletes. ATH's highly-skilled coaches deploy training strategies that elevate – regardless of age or ability – athletes' performance to the highest level through consistent evaluation and education. A key component of ATH is its forward-thinking approach to collaboration with hospital systems, professional sports teams, universities and independent school districts to raise the bar for health and performance training. For more: www.athletetrainingandhealth.com.