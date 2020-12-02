VYPE Preseason Girl's Basketball: No. 11 Fort Bend Dulles

Jay Simon enters year six leading the Fort Bend Dulles Vikings and has gone 71-56 during that time. The Vikings are coming off a year where they went 22-10 overall and reached the second round. Fort Bend Dulles is seeking its third-straight playoff appearance and could do that with four starters coming back.

First-team, all-district picks Nya Threatt and Victoria Moore are back on the roster. Threatt isa two-time, first-team pick after averaging 12 points and five assists per game last year. Moore averaged eight points and five steals per game a year ago. In 2018-2019, Moore was the Defensive Player of the Year for the district.

Other key returners include Dai Dai Powell (8 ppg, 3 spg) and Jakiya Thompson (8 ppg), who were both second-team, all-district picks in 2020. Keys to success this year will be "consistency and focusing on the details" for the Vikings.

