DFW Football: Current (Week 11) 6A & 5A Playoff Matchups

Stephen Peters

Vype

We've hit the final week of the 6A and 5A regular season, with the caveat of some teams still having two games left on their schedule. With this entry, we look at how the standings currently shake out and what the Bi-District matchups would look like if the playoffs started now - a post in futility as many of these will not happen.

Starting with 6A, where there is not two divisions like all the other classes until the playoffs. That's where the two schools with the largest enrollment go D1 and the other two go D2.

6A

DIVISION IDIVISION II
W3 Euless Trinity* vs. R4 Keller Timber CreekW3 North Crowley vs. R4 Byron Nelson
R3 Haltom* vs. W4 Southlake Carroll*R3 Weatherford vs. W4 Northwest Eaton
W5 Allen* vs. R6 LewisvilleW5 Denton Guyer* vs. R6 Hebron
R5 McKinney Boyd vs. W6 CoppellR5 Denton Braswell vs. W6 Flower Mound Marcus*
W7 Lake Highlands* vs. R8 South Grand Prairie*W7 Dallas Jesuit* vs. R8 Arlington*
R7 Richardson vs. W8 Arlington Martin*R7 Richardson Pearce* vs. W8 Arlington Bowie*
W9 Garland Sachse* vs. R10 Dallas Skyline*W9 Wylie* vs. R10 Tyler Legacy
R9 Naaman Forest* vs. W10 Rockwall*R9 Garland* vs. W10 Rockwall-Heath*
W11 Duncanville* vs. R12 BeltonW11 Cedar Hill* vs. R12 Bryan
R11 DeSoto* vs. W12 Killeen ShoemakerR11 Waxahachie* vs. W12 Temple*

* - locked in its seeding

5A

DIVISION IDIVISION II
W3 Abilene Cooper* vs. F4 MidlothianW3 Lubbock Cooper vs. F4 Fort Worth Poly
T2 Azle* vs. T4 Burleson CentennialR3 Wichita Falls Rider vs. T4 Fort Worth North Side
T3 Justin Northwest* vs. R4 Red OakT3 Wichita Falls vs. R4 Fort Worth Southwest
F3 Fort Worth Brewer* vs. W4 Colleyville HeritageF3 Abilene Wylie vs. W4 Grapevine*
W5 Denton Ryan vs. F6 Dallas AdamsW5 Aledo* vs. F6 Dallas Hillcrest
R5 Frisco Lone Star vs. T6 Dallas WilsonR5 Mansfield Timberview* vs. T6 Mesquite Poteet
T5 Frisco Reedy vs. R6 Dallas WhiteT5 Everman* vs. R6 Dallas Kimball
F5 Frisco Independence vs. W6 LancasterF5 Arlington Seguin* vs. W6 Dallas South Oak Cliff*
W7 Highland Park* vs. F8 Magnolia WestW7 Lovejoy* vs. F8 Greenville*
R7 Longview vs. T8 PorterR7 Frisco* vs. T8 Royse City*
T7 Sherman vs. R8 College StationT7 Frisco vs. R8 North Forney*
F7 McKinney North vs. W8 MagnoliaF7 Denison vs. W8 Ennis*

(W = winner; R = runner up; T = third place; F = fourth place)
* - locked in its seeding

