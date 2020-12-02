DFW Football: Current (Week 11) 6A & 5A Playoff Matchups

We've hit the final week of the 6A and 5A regular season, with the caveat of some teams still having two games left on their schedule. With this entry, we look at how the standings currently shake out and what the Bi-District matchups would look like if the playoffs started now - a post in futility as many of these will not happen.
Starting with 6A, where there is not two divisions like all the other classes until the playoffs. That's where the two schools with the largest enrollment go D1 and the other two go D2.
6A
|DIVISION I
|DIVISION II
|W3 Euless Trinity* vs. R4 Keller Timber Creek
|W3 North Crowley vs. R4 Byron Nelson
|R3 Haltom* vs. W4 Southlake Carroll*
|R3 Weatherford vs. W4 Northwest Eaton
|W5 Allen* vs. R6 Lewisville
|W5 Denton Guyer* vs. R6 Hebron
|R5 McKinney Boyd vs. W6 Coppell
|R5 Denton Braswell vs. W6 Flower Mound Marcus*
|W7 Lake Highlands* vs. R8 South Grand Prairie*
|W7 Dallas Jesuit* vs. R8 Arlington*
|R7 Richardson vs. W8 Arlington Martin*
|R7 Richardson Pearce* vs. W8 Arlington Bowie*
|W9 Garland Sachse* vs. R10 Dallas Skyline*
|W9 Wylie* vs. R10 Tyler Legacy
|R9 Naaman Forest* vs. W10 Rockwall*
|R9 Garland* vs. W10 Rockwall-Heath*
|W11 Duncanville* vs. R12 Belton
|W11 Cedar Hill* vs. R12 Bryan
|R11 DeSoto* vs. W12 Killeen Shoemaker
|R11 Waxahachie* vs. W12 Temple*
* - locked in its seeding
5A
|DIVISION I
|DIVISION II
|W3 Abilene Cooper* vs. F4 Midlothian
|W3 Lubbock Cooper vs. F4 Fort Worth Poly
|T2 Azle* vs. T4 Burleson Centennial
|R3 Wichita Falls Rider vs. T4 Fort Worth North Side
|T3 Justin Northwest* vs. R4 Red Oak
|T3 Wichita Falls vs. R4 Fort Worth Southwest
|F3 Fort Worth Brewer* vs. W4 Colleyville Heritage
|F3 Abilene Wylie vs. W4 Grapevine*
|W5 Denton Ryan vs. F6 Dallas Adams
|W5 Aledo* vs. F6 Dallas Hillcrest
|R5 Frisco Lone Star vs. T6 Dallas Wilson
|R5 Mansfield Timberview* vs. T6 Mesquite Poteet
|T5 Frisco Reedy vs. R6 Dallas White
|T5 Everman* vs. R6 Dallas Kimball
|F5 Frisco Independence vs. W6 Lancaster
|F5 Arlington Seguin* vs. W6 Dallas South Oak Cliff*
|W7 Highland Park* vs. F8 Magnolia West
|W7 Lovejoy* vs. F8 Greenville*
|R7 Longview vs. T8 Porter
|R7 Frisco* vs. T8 Royse City*
|T7 Sherman vs. R8 College Station
|T7 Frisco vs. R8 North Forney*
|F7 McKinney North vs. W8 Magnolia
|F7 Denison vs. W8 Ennis*
(W = winner; R = runner up; T = third place; F = fourth place)
* - locked in its seeding