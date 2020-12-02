DFW Football: Current (Week 11) 6A & 5A Playoff Matchups

We've hit the final week of the 6A and 5A regular season, with the caveat of some teams still having two games left on their schedule. With this entry, we look at how the standings currently shake out and what the Bi-District matchups would look like if the playoffs started now - a post in futility as many of these will not happen.

Starting with 6A, where there is not two divisions like all the other classes until the playoffs. That's where the two schools with the largest enrollment go D1 and the other two go D2.

6A



DIVISION I DIVISION II W3 Euless Trinity* vs. R4 Keller Timber Creek W3 North Crowley vs. R4 Byron Nelson R3 Haltom* vs. W4 Southlake Carroll* R3 Weatherford vs. W4 Northwest Eaton W5 Allen* vs. R6 Lewisville W5 Denton Guyer* vs. R6 Hebron R5 McKinney Boyd vs. W6 Coppell R5 Denton Braswell vs. W6 Flower Mound Marcus* W7 Lake Highlands* vs. R8 South Grand Prairie* W7 Dallas Jesuit* vs. R8 Arlington* R7 Richardson vs. W8 Arlington Martin* R7 Richardson Pearce* vs. W8 Arlington Bowie* W9 Garland Sachse* vs. R10 Dallas Skyline* W9 Wylie* vs. R10 Tyler Legacy R9 Naaman Forest* vs. W10 Rockwall* R9 Garland* vs. W10 Rockwall-Heath* W11 Duncanville* vs. R12 Belton W11 Cedar Hill* vs. R12 Bryan R11 DeSoto* vs. W12 Killeen Shoemaker R11 Waxahachie* vs. W12 Temple*

* - locked in its seeding

5A

DIVISION I DIVISION II W3 Abilene Cooper* vs. F4 Midlothian W3 Lubbock Cooper vs. F4 Fort Worth Poly T2 Azle* vs. T4 Burleson Centennial R3 Wichita Falls Rider vs. T4 Fort Worth North Side T3 Justin Northwest* vs. R4 Red Oak T3 Wichita Falls vs. R4 Fort Worth Southwest F3 Fort Worth Brewer* vs. W4 Colleyville Heritage F3 Abilene Wylie vs. W4 Grapevine* W5 Denton Ryan vs. F6 Dallas Adams W5 Aledo* vs. F6 Dallas Hillcrest R5 Frisco Lone Star vs. T6 Dallas Wilson R5 Mansfield Timberview* vs. T6 Mesquite Poteet T5 Frisco Reedy vs. R6 Dallas White T5 Everman* vs. R6 Dallas Kimball F5 Frisco Independence vs. W6 Lancaster F5 Arlington Seguin* vs. W6 Dallas South Oak Cliff* W7 Highland Park* vs. F8 Magnolia West W7 Lovejoy* vs. F8 Greenville* R7 Longview vs. T8 Porter R7 Frisco* vs. T8 Royse City* T7 Sherman vs. R8 College Station T7 Frisco vs. R8 North Forney* F7 McKinney North vs. W8 Magnolia F7 Denison vs. W8 Ennis*

(W = winner; R = runner up; T = third place; F = fourth place)

* - locked in its seeding