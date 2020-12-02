Basketball's Back: VYPE San Antonio Small School Basketball Preview

The 2020-2021 VYPE San Antonio high school basketball season preview continues with area UIL small school boys and girls team breakdowns. Check them out below and stay tuned for more area preseason coverage in the coming days.

UIL Boys Basketball Team Breakdowns

Boerne: The Greyhounds are motivated going into the 2020-2021 season because they won 28 games before falling one point short in the the 2019-2020 UIL 4A Region IV final and have notable athletes in all-region players Luke Whidbee and Joaquin Gonzalez, all-district honorees Ben Phillip, Rashawn Galloway and Houston Hendrix and another contributor in Devin Styles to extend their current playoff streak to 12 years.



Fredericksburg: The Battlin' Billies had a 32-game win streak and a UIL 4A Region IV area round appearance during the 2019-2020 campaign and can march further in the 2020-2021 postseason with electric leaders like co-UIL 28-4A Defensive MVPs Colby Brasher and Jayden Sanchez and first-team all-district player Dillon Rabon.

Blanco: The Panthers recorded an impressive 2019-2020 run that included 29 wins and a UIL 3A Region IV quarterfinal appearance and have big expectations for the 2020-2021 campaign with playmakers like all-region athlete and UIL 25-3A MVP Tristan Schlinke, first-team all-district players Caleb Meyer, Baylor Smith, Zack Wisdom and Gavin Young and second-team all-district honoree Mitchell Hebert.

Comfort: The Bobcats ran to 27 wins and a UIL 3A Region IV quarterfinal appearance during the 2019-2020 campaign and plan to build off that success and their eight-year playoff streak with notable athletes like UIL 26-3A Newcomer of the Year Freddy Lozano, first-team all-district honoree Oscar Falcon, second-team all-district player Kyndal Tedder and other on-court threats in Jose Herrera and Tucker Weyel.

Pleasanton: The Eagles soared to 34 wins and the UIL 4A Region IV semifinal in the 2019-2020 season and are looking to extend their current postseason streak to five seasons during the 2020-2021 campaign with UIL 30-4A Newcomer of the Year RJ Marquez, all-district athlete Juan Lopez and fellow playmaker Reagan Moore.

Bandera: The Bulldogs made the most of their eight wins in the 2019-2020 season because they finished as a UIL 4A Region IV bi-district finalist and are excited for their 2020-2021 campaign because school and program alum Brady Keane returned to Bandera County to take over as the team's head coach and their roster includes first-team all-district athlete Trace Decker, second-team all-district players Liam DeMarchi and Tyler Moore, and other talents in Gunnar Winkler, Ryan Perez and Lukas Jackson.

Luling: The Eagles won 18 games and advanced to the UIL 3A Region IV bi-district round with playmakers like UIL 27-3A Defensive MVP Stanzant Jackson, second-team all-district athlete Dario Munoz and all-district honorable mention Mark Montalbo.



Waelder: The Wildcats earned 22 victories and marched to the UIL 1A Region IV semifinal last season and can produce another playoff run in the 2020-2021 campaign if they develop some depth around all-state athlete and UIL 30-1A MVP Isaiah Jones-Miller.

UIL Girls Basketball Team Breakdowns

Fredericksburg: The Battlin' Billies advanced to the UIL 4A state semifinal during the 2019-2020 season and are still expected to carry the torch for the San Antonio area throughout the 2020-2021 campaign because of a loaded roster that includes all-state talents Audrey Spurgin and Ella Hartmann, all-region athlete Brittley Bowers and all-district players Anabel Araiza, Brooke Batch, Avery Crouse and Anna Gold.

La Vernia: The Bears won 26 games and advanced to the UIL 4A Region IV bi-district round in the 2019-2020 season and have the necessary 2020-2021 season depth in all-state athletes Helana Chadwick and Trannon Izworski, first-team all-district players Tierney Izworski and Cassidy Towns, second-team all-district honorees Tara Felux and Madison Whatley and all-district honorable mentions Brie Alfaro, Breklyn Daniell and Bella Rodriguez to make more noise.

Luling: The Eagles earned 26 victories and flew to the UIL 3A Region IV Quarterfinal in the 2019-2020 campaign are looking to surpass those marks in the 2020-2021 season with notable playmakers like all-state athlete and UIL 27-3A co-MVP Aja Holmes, UIL 27-3A Defensive MVP Caitlin Smith, first-team all-district player Vidi Munoz, second-team all-district honoree Lili Munoz and all-district honorable mention McKenna Martin.

Gonzales: The Lady Apaches won 22 games and advanced to the UIL 4A Region IV area round in the 2019-2020 campaign and can qualify for their second straight playoff appearance in the 2020-2021 season because of playmakers like Samantha Barnick, Hayley Sample and Madison Pirkle.

Wimberley: The Texans advanced to the UIL 4A Region IV bi-district playoff round during the 2019-2020 season and have important returners in all-district honorees Emily Thames, Brooke Burcham, Carson Crowder, Brina Jones, Rhyan Masur and McKenna Ward to make more noise during the 2020-2021 campaign.

Pleasanton: The Eagles are aiming for the 2020-2021 postseason because they missed the 2019-2020 playoff with 19 wins and can get over the top with players like Sadie McAda, Kayli Kennedy, Heaven Marquez and Kenley Miller.

Bandera: The Lady Bulldogs won 10 games in the 2019-2020 season and plan to lean on a hard-working group that includes Breanna Stimmell, Madison Leal and Elizabeth MacNeil to improve their district record and contend for a playoff berth in the 2020-2021 campaign.



