VYPE Preseason Girl's Basketball: No. 15 Cypress Springs

Is this the year Cypress Springs finally punches through the ceiling? The Panthers have made the playoffs in back-to-back seasons, which marks the first time they have done that since the mid 2000s. Now, can they win their first playoff game since 2003? This team has the pieces to do it.

First-team, all-district selections Emari Sidney and Amber Williams will lead this crew into 2021. Williams averaged 13.7 points per game to lead the team, followed by Sidney, who poured in 10.6 points per night. Sidney also averaged an impressive 6.1 rebounds per game with 3.5 of those coming on the defensive side.

Other key returners include second-team picks Anaiah Wade (7.4 ppg, 5.1 rpg) and Sian Phipps (5.3 ppg, 3.9 rpg). This team has four solid returners back and with that they can make a run.

