UH Cougars climb to #10 in new AP Basketball poll

HOUSTON – Kelvin Sampson has taken the Houston Cougars from the bottom to national respect during his seven years as head coach. For the second time in three years UH has also earned a spot in the Top 10 of the Associated Press poll.

After winning three games during the first five days of the season, UH moved jumped 7 spots this week to check in at #10 in the poll released on Monday.

The Cougars, who are off to a 3-0 start, earned 949 points from AP writers to jump to No. 10 in the AP poll.

During the 2018-19 season, the Cougar appeared in the AP Top 10 for three straight weeks, eventually finishing at No. 11, after advancing to the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 for the first time since 1984.

Under the leadership of Coach Sampson,, the Cougars stood in both national preseason polls released in mid-November for the first time since the start of the 1983-84 season.

Next up for the Cougars is a home date Saturday at the Fertitta Center against South Carolina. They will tip off at 5 o’clock which is a new starting time announced by UH athletics.