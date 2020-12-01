TCAL Launches National Football Championship with Blockbuster Matchup

Birthed five years ago out of an idea for top tier competitive play, the Texas Christian Athletic League adds football to their unfolding national championship series. Washington's only national high school affiliated football team - HEIR Football Academy - made the 1,660 mile flight down to Dallas, TX to take on the challenge of what is now the growing legacy of Trinity Christian football in Cedar Hill.

The whispers began on extending this championship series with an addition of football last year. The TCAL had great success in the basketball arena on the national level, having produced talent and inquisitions to take part in the series from programs across the country. After drafting plans with Coach Hart of Trinity Christian, Dr. Crain, of the TCAL, began scoping the country for a worthy opponent, landing on talks and commitment from Andrew Schell of the national team affiliate of Life Christian Academy, HEIR Football Academy in Tacoma, Washington.

HEIR Football, composed of D1 athletes across the state of WA, also holds high talent within it's coaching staff, that includes the architect of the program, former NFL Saints player Reggie Jones. Friday morning, HEIR Football boarded a plane to Dallas in hopes to test their odds with a challenger from the south. Trinity Christian is no stranger to NFL influence, with Coach Deion Sanders being paired with his son, Shedeur Sanders, a Senior at Trinity Christian. TCHS also has their own fair share of D1 talent, balancing out the scales of what would be a phenomenal showcase of future All-Americans and NFL players.

Both staffs emphasized the importance of this game, for the kids. In uncertain times, sports were on the brink of existence for a majority of the year. Graduating seniors on the high school level lost opportunities to earn scholarships or even attention from college recruiters with cancelled games and postponed seasons. Washington suspended play and practice completely, leaving a void in any film or spectatorship. This was an opportunity to give these young student athletes the eyes of collegiate programs they were in need of, while alleviating the side effects of a global pandemic.

An already seasoned TAPPS champion, Trinity, found home in the TCAL with an approach of reaching nationally ranked opponents. Stacked talent can only reach a certain threshold before a needed expansion of horizons allows for growth. Dr. Crain put it best when he described these series as the chance for independent schools across the nation to showcase their talents on a national level to attract recruiting attention for the kids and make for a great game.

