Fourth time’s the charm? Ravens-Steelers postponed to Wednesday afternoon

The Ravens-Steelers matchup on NBC was supposed to be played on Thanksgiving; the nightcap (and primetime game) to end turkey day.

But... 2020.

Once again, COVID-19 issues caused the game to be postponed; and that was only the beginning. The game was tentatively moved to Sunday, then Tuesday. Now, it’s set to be Wednesday, December 2 on NBC. Here are some questions surrounding the game.

WHY DID THE NFL KEEP RESCHEDULING?

The Ravens, at one point, had 20 players on their COVID/reserve list. This included some of their best players; Lamar Jackson, J.K. Dobbins, Mark Ingram, etc.

The Steelers had six players on the list as well.

Keep in mind, the COVID/ Reserve list doesn’t necessarily mean you have COVID, it can also mean a player came in close contact with someone on the team who tested positive.

OK, BUT WHY IS THE NFL CONTINUING TO RESCHEDULE THIS PARTICULAR GAME? THEY MADE THE BRONCOS PLAY WITHOUT A QUARTERBACK!

Great question, and that’s why Steelers players have been vocal on Twitter that they feel this is a load of you-know-what. For some reason, the NFL has decided to keep delaying this particular game. Steelers players and fans, as well as many NFL fans, strongly feel the NFL is catering to the Ravens.

By the time the game is actually played, some of the key players on that COVID/reserve list will be eligible to play, notably Dobbins and Ingram, since they’re another day removed from those positive COVID tests.

The Denver Broncos had to play their most recent game with a practice squad wide receiver starting at quarterback, so it is inconsistent at best.

IT’S RESCHEDULED FOR WEDNESDAY ON NBC... BUT WHY IN THE AFTERNOON?

The holidays, baby! NBC didn’t want to mess with the annual Rockefeller Christmas tree lighting, which was already slated for Wednesday evening.

So, the game is set for 2:30 central time.

HOW HAS NBC HANDLED THE PRODUCTION CREW SITUATION? HAVE THEY JUST BEEN HANGING OUT THERE?

Per NBC’s Cris Collinsworth, it appears so.

This is from his twitter:

Welcome to Day 5 of the Ravens-Steelers Game. pic.twitter.com/VKQbBPLe2F — Cris Collinsworth (@CollinsworthPFF) December 1, 2020

But honestly.. who is complaining about football and a tree lighting in one day? It’s 2020.. let’s roll with it.