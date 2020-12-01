Basketball's Back: 2020 All-VYPE Austin Small School Preseason Team

The 2020-2021 VYPE Austin high school basketball season preview continues with the area's small school preseason all-VYPE team. Check it out below for notable boys and girls basketball players and stay tuned for area in-season coverage in the coming days and months.

Preseason All-VYPE Austin Small School Boys Basketball Team

Colby Brasher (Fredericksburg)



Jayden Sanchez (Fredericksburg)

Quinton Johnson (Jarrell)

Jaylin McWilliams (Little River Academy)

Tanner Rambeau (Little River Academy)

Tristan Schlinke (Blanco)

Marquise Pierce (Lago Vista)



Stanzant Jackson (Luling)

Graham Goolsby (Lorena)

Kaycon Wilson (Columbus)

Logan Glover (San Saba)

Joey Ramirez (Weimar)

Kenny King (Schulenburg)



John Reyna (Rosebud-Lott)

Jordan Landrum (Rosebud-Lott)

Tydae Mayes (Marlin)

Keyshawn Thomas (Marlin)

Cole Reid (Crawford)

Kevin Gaines (Chilton)

MJ Thomas (Calvert)

Isaiah Jones-Miller (Waelder)

Tre'Quinton Green (Calvert)

Tristian Arkansas (Cherokee)

Ja'Quarious Ford (Calvert)

Wyatt Stotts (Cherokee)

Masyn Spacek (Dime Box)

Luke Kiser (Burnet)

Justus Edwards (Manor New Technology)

James Rivera (Austin Achieve)

Logan Davis (Thorndale)



Steven Schultz (Regents School of Austin)



Kade Killeen (Austin St. Michael's Catholic Academy)

Tyler Kwan (Faith Academy of Marble Falls)



Joshua Hoermann (Fredericksburg Heritage School)

Moses Verroye-Cannone (Austin Waldorf School)

LD King (Austin St. Stephen's Episcopal School)

Trenton Jackson (Austin St. Andrew's Episcopal School)



James Mooney (Austin St. Dominic Savio Catholic)

Colt Lychner (Hill Country Christian School of Austin)

Zavien Prater (Round Rock Concordia)

Preseason All-VYPE Austin Small School Girls Basketball Team



Audrey Spurgin (Fredericksburg)

Ella Hartmann (Fredericksburg)

Erica Otto (Schulenburg)

Aja Holmes (Luling)

Macy Taber (Jarrell)

Tristin Keller (Mason)

McKenzie Cano (Mason)

Ashunti Cooper (Lexington)

Courtnee Cash (San Saba)

Brooklyn Jaeger (Fayetteville)

Lorena Perez (Salado)



Brittley Bowers (Fredericksburg)



Lauren Olson (Mason)

Makayla Lafferty (Thorndale)

Megan Brothers (La Grange)

Payton Tatum (Lampasas)

Mihyia Davis (Smithville)

Jayla Aldridge (Giddings)

Jessie Connolly (Austin LBJ Early College)

Caitlin Betak (Flatonia)

Airyanna Rodriguez (Schulenburg)



Morgan Marburger (Schulenburg)

Kyndal Robinson (Thorndale)

Bailey Burbidge (Lorena)



Ashlyn Wachtendorf (Lorena)

Brighton Adams (San Saba)

Yasmen Maxwell (Marlin)

Aniya Williams (Marlin)

Jaycie Brisco (Snook)

Jaivan Stringfellow (Snook)

Jasmine Balencia (Goldthwaite)

Allissa Rodriguez (Bruceville-Eddy)

Gracyn Bennett (Burnet)

Lily Watkins (Austin St. Michael's Catholic Academy)



Susanna McCormick (Regents School of Austin)



Maya Johnson (Austin St. Dominic Savio Catholic)

CJ Jaramillo (Round Rock Christian Academy)



Olivia Johnson (Central Texas Christian School)

Josie Fevig (Fredericksburg Heritage School)

Aubrey Garrard (San Marcos Hill Country Christian School)

Scout Swanson (Austin St. Andrew's Episcopal School)

Peyton Burgess (Austin St. Stephen's Episcopal School)

