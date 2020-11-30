Xfinity Sports Desk: Here’s what’s happening this week on sports scene for our teams and programs

HOUSTON – Hello from the Xfinity Sports Desk and KPRC 2 Sports.

TEXANS

The Houston Texans are riding a two-game winning streak after their 41-25 Thanksgiving thumping of the Detroit Lions. This week, they prepare to face a division opponent -- the Indianapolis Colts next Sunday. Quarterback Deshaun Watson has been on a tear the last six games. 16 touchdowns over 1,700 passing yards, 71% completion percentage and the biggest stat? Zero turnovers!

The Texans look to build off of this momentum and the outstanding play of Watson with % games left in the season.

TEXAS A&M AGGIES

The Aggies got their revenge from last year’s blowout loss to LSU with a 20-7 win over the weekend. Running Back Isiah Spiller finished with 114 rushing yards and a touchdown. Head Coach Jimbo Fisher was pleased with his defense as they racked up three sacks. The Aggies are 6-1 on the season and are ranked No. 5 in the AP polls. The Aggies have a big matchup with the Auburn Tigers this Saturday.

TEXAS LONGHORNS

The Longhorns’ three-game winning streak came to an end when they lost to the Iowa State Cyclones 23-20. Head Coach Tom Herman and the Longhorns will look to bounce back this weekend as they take on Kansas State.

RICE OWLS FOOTBALL

The Rice Owls are anxious to get back on the field after their game against UTEP was canceled due to COVID-19 related issues. The Owls are scheduled to face Marshall this Saturday at 11 a.m.

UH COUGARS BASKETBALL

The No. 17 Cougars start the season 3-0 after a 64-53 win over #14 Texas Tech. Sophomore Guard Marcus Sasser led the way with 17 points and Junior Guard Quentin Grimes poured in 15 points. Kelvin Sampson and the Cougars look to remain undefeated when they take on South Carolina on Dec. 5 at 7 p.m.

