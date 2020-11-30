VYPE Preseason Private School Boy's Basketball: #1 Concordia Lutheran presented by Athlete Training + Health

Could this be the year for Concordia Lutheran?

The Concordia Lutheran Crusaders reached the Regional Tournament last season after winning the TAPPS 6A District 4 title.

Bill Honeck's group is loaded entering the 2020-21 season led by Boise State-signee RJ Keene. The 6-foot-6 swing man was a first-team, all-state selection a year ago and should be even more experienced going into this season. He can get to the rim and is also a solid three-point shooter.

First-team guard Trey Smith is a special talent, who can score, play tremendous defense and run Honeck's offense. He's the engine inside the huddle and will play a huge role in the team's success.

The biggest addition to this year's team is 6-foot-5 combo-guard Griffin Datcher IV, who has moved over from Oak Ridge. Datcher is a college-level player with a versatile game.

Beaux Brashear and Kaden Borne are a pair of backcourt mates, who were also second-team selections. Another district title is in their near future... and beyond.

To purchase VYPE's 2020-21 BASKETBALL PREVIEW, CLICK HERE.





