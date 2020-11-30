VYPE Play of the Week Improves Goose Creek Memorial's Playoff Position

Check out the VYPE Play of the Week from Week 13 of the 2020 Texas High School Football season. It was voted on by you, the fans! This week's play comes from a Friday matchup. Bryce Johnston's defensive score helped Goose Creek Memorial win a critical late season district game against La Porte 28-16 to improve its playoff chances. Video by VYPE Media's Joshua Waclawczyk.

Week 13 Play of the Week www.youtube.com

