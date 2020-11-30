Winter is coming! There are so many stars in

Clear Creek ISD

.

VYPE

highlights five athletes from CCISD in this edition of The Can't Miss Kids of Clear Creek ISD powered by

Texas Citizens Bank.

Pierson Morelli, Clear Falls

Clear Falls QB Pierson Morelli has accounted for over 1,100 yards and 14 touchdowns as a converted QB. He has led the Knights to a 4-3 and a playoff spot. Their signature win was over Clear Creek this year.

Colby Stephens, Clear Creek

Clear Creek is also in postseason and the defense has played a big role in the team's success. Sophomore DB Colby Stephens has held down the secondary all year.

Luke Sampson, Clear Springs

Clear Springs QB Luke Sampson has had a big senior year throwing for over 2,100 yards and 24 touchdowns, leading the Chargers to a district title.

Jaysen Price, Clear Brook

The Clear Brook leading WR is Jaysen Price and has show great escapability all season. While the Wolverines is not in the postseason, Clear Brook getting on the right track under their new coach John Towels.

Tyler Durst, Clear Lake

The future of Clear Lake is in the hands of QB Tyler Durst. He took over the starting QB position this season and has another year to hone his football skills. He's just a junior.

This content is brought to you by Texas Citizens Bank

Texas Citizens Bank is a Houston community bank dedicated to concierge banking for owner-managed businesses. Learn how Texas Citizens Bank can help you grow your business at TexasCitizensBank.com.