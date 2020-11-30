Canyon Cougarettes Press on for 5A Title!

An incredible season continues for New Braunfels Canyon's volleyball team. With huge wins over big name volleyball programs, the Cougarettes have advanced to the Regional Semi-Finals for the UIL 5A division.

Showing grit and talent, Canyon has knocked off Austin Leander, San Antonio Harlandale, and Leander Rouse to make it's appearance in the 4th round of playoffs. The Cougarettes are matched up against Corpus Christi Flour Bluff. The undefeated Flour Bluff, having only dropped 3 sets all season, will be tough competition for the Cougarettes, but the team will surely compete. Having themselves finish district undefeated and only losing one match on the season- the match is sure to be outstanding.

Photo from Canyon VB Twitter

The first serve for the Regional Semi-Finals will be at 6:30pm at George West High School on Tuesday, December 1. This neutral site will be full of energy and intensity as the two teams take the court for their chance to advance to the Regional Finals.

We can expect to see some big hits, big blocks, and big saves from both teams, but ultimately we hope the Cougarettes can come out on top! If you plan to travel to the game, you can get your tickets from Canyon High School for $5.

