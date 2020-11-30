Barefoot Blaze, Emmanuel Galdino

It is hard enough to win a Regional Championship but to do it with just one shoe is remarkable.

Stratford's Emanuel Galdino in the Region III-6A Championships lost his right shoe in the first 400 meters of the race when another racer stepped on the back of his shoe. Instead of going back and getting his shoe, Galdino persevered and kept on running.

Galdino eventually ran his way to the Regional Championship and a secured spot in the UIL State Cross Country State Championships.

H-Town High School Sports Todd Freed featured this amazing feat, bare foot and all, as he headed out to Stratford to tell his amazing story!