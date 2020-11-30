Aldine ISD Magazine Feature: Two-Way Standout

WHEN YOU LOOK AT CLASS 5A PROGRAMS AND DOWN, IT ISN'T A SURPRISE TO SEE PLAYERS EXCELLING ON BOTH SIDES OF THE BALL.

Moving up to the UIL's highest classification, where the school attendance numbers and football roster sizes are much bigger, it becomes rarer to find that. Especially, to find a player who not only plays on both sides but is recognized on All-District lists at year's end.

Following the 2019 season, Aldine's Reggie Smith did just that. "He was the only guy to get all-district on both sides of the ball last year and that was his return to the game," Aldine head coach Hank Semler said. "He's drawing a lot of DI interest both as a defensive back and a receiver." Getting that kind of recognition showed Smith that his "hard work paid off".

Being out on the field all the time can be a daunting task though, but for Smith he wouldn't have it any other way. "I really like being out on the field, I really don't mind not getting rest," he said. "I like being out there." Smith would like to play both offense and defense at the next level. The Aldine High School senior wants to help a team however he can. "I always strive to do better and do the best that I can," Smith said. Smith also stars on the Aldine basketball team, which he earned first-team, all-district honors last year for that as well.