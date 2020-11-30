6A Regional Semi-Finals with all San Antonio Teams!

As expected, the San Antonio Volleyball teams have made deep runs in the playoffs! Unfortunately, some had to match up against each other already, and only four could continue on but we are geared up for a Tuesday night full of huge playoff matchups. The time has come where only two 6A schools can advance out of our region and these matches are sure to be nail-biters!

Photo from O'Connor volleyball Twitter

The undefeated O'Connor Panthers will face the tough Reagan Rattlers Tuesday, December 1, at NEISD's Littleton Gym. First serve will take place at 6:00. The two teams are stacked with talent and players headed to continue their careers in college. The Panthers look to defend their undefeated record while the Rattlers have been showing up big when it matters! Both teams are familiar with the big stage, and are gunning for their ticket to continue on! For tickets to the game click here!

Photo from Brandeis VB Twitter

District 26 Champions, Brandeis will be taking on District 29 Runner-up Harlan High School. The two have not matched up yet this year and will be an exciting battle to earn the spot in the Regional Finals. The two teams are high energy, full of athleticism and eager to continue on. After three years in a row of losing in the 3rd round, Harlan broke the streak and is ready to keep moving on. Brandeis, only dropping to matches on the season are on a hot streak and fired up to go! The game will be played Tuesday, December 1, at Northside Gym at 6:00pm. For tickets to the game click here!



Photo from Harlan VB Twitter

The winners of each match will face the other this upcoming weekend for the Regional finals. We look forward to covering these matches and best of luck to all our San Antonio teams.

