UIL 6A Region IV Volleyball Quarterfinal: Brandeis Wins Thriller Against Madison

VYPE Media's Karen Fernandez was on hand when San Antonio Brandeis (19-2) played its UIL 6A Region IV quarterfinal volleyball match against UIL 28-6A district foe San Antonio Madison (16-6) at Boerne Champion High School on Saturday November 28, 2020. The Broncos ultimately beat the Mavericks in four sets to advance to Tuesday's UIL 6A Region IV semifinal against San Antonio Harlan at Northside Sports Gym. Check out the highlights to relive the action!

Brandeis vs Madison Volleyball || Round 3 Playoffs www.youtube.com

