Stone Oak Super Bowl Highlights: Reagan Tops Johnson For UIL 28-6A Title

VYPE Media's Karen Fernandez was on hand when San Antonio Reagan (8-1, 7-0) and San Antonio Johnson (7-1, 6-1) met in a critical UIL 28-6A district football game on Friday November 27, 2020. The Rattlers ultimately beat the Jaguars 52-21 in the latest edition of the Stone Oak Super Bowl to earn their first district title since 2016. Check out the highlights to relive the action!

Reagan vs Johnson HIGHLIGHTS ||TXHSFB www.youtube.com

