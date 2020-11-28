Rice, UTEP game canceled due to COVID-19 issues

HOUSTON – The Rice football game against the University of Texas at El Paso has been canceled because of COVID-19 related issues within the UTEP program.

“Today’s game between Rice and UTEP has been canceled due to positive tests and contact tracing within the UTEP program,” the team said in a announcement on their website.

Two of the team’s games scheduled earlier this month were postponed.

The Owls are next scheduled to travel to Huntington, West Virginia on Dec. 5 for a matchup against the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Owls have played just three games this year due to postponements and cancellations related to the COVID-19 pandemic.