5 Big Takeaways: North Shore wraps up District 21-6A Title with dominant 63-14 win

HUMBLE - North Shore looked dominant from the, even though it was delayed by an hour, get-go.



Dematrius Davis sliced up the Atascocita defense with his legs and arm, Shadrach Banks showed just how strong he is time and time again and the defense played with intensity.

In a blink it was 28-0.

"That was the plan all week," Davis said. "Coaches told us we had to punch first, [Atascocita] is a great offensive team and we knew we had to punch first at them. We just got the job done."

In a flash the game was over - North Shore winning 63-14, finishing the regular season 10-0 and clinching the District 21-6A Championship.

"The ability to sit in the locker room and get off their routine and still come out and execute, if there's anything we've been this year, it's been mature," North Shore head coach Jon Kay said. "You can argue about if we've been good or bad at times but they've been mature consistently."

Next week the Mustangs have off before heading into the 2020 playoffs with aspirations of capturing the program's third-straight state title in January.

Here are my 5 Big Takeaways from Friday's regular season finale.



Stingy Secondary

The North Shore secondary has some playmakers. A lot of the talk is always about Denver Harris. And rightfully so, he is legit and had a pretty spectacular interception during this game where he extended high for the pick. Another big play came from Ta'von Griffin, who had multiple pass breakups but also a pick six. Towards the end of the first quarter, Griffin picked off Atascocita quarterback Zion Brown and took it back 25 yards for the score. It capped a 28-point first quarter for the Mustangs.

"It was cool, I just kept my head down and ran it in, just kept pushing. Just trust my keys out there," Griffin said. "Overall I think we did good as a defense but I think we can do better as a whole. We work for it."

Strong Shadrach

If you think back to 2019 the one thing North Shore didn't have throughout the season was a fully healthy Shadrach Banks. The Mustangs now have a healthy Banks and that is a big deal. The Texas A&M-commit in one play on Friday afternoon had three would-be tacklers covering him up and somehow he was able to keep his legs moving to eventually breakthrough and get down to the three. He then powered the ball in a few plays later for the score. North Shore is utilizing Banks out of the backfield as a running back at times during the game and that is a problem for defensive units.

"We've got a lot of weapons all over the field," Davis said. "Our OC does a great job getting the ball in everybody's hands. Shadrach he can also carry the ball, so we put him back there a few times."

Dynamic Davis

It all depends what the gameplan calls for. In this showdown with Atascocita from the very beginning it was apparent that North Shore was going to lean on the running prowess of Dematrius Davis. Last year we saw this on display and have seen it in flashes this year as well. Davis' running game was a big factor in Friday's win. He had three rushing touchdowns, including one from 51 yards out. Davis also had a pair of passing scores as well in the win. On Davis' three touchdown runs alone, he busted off 83 yards of offense. You add in the game-opening run, Davis easily exceeded 100 yards rushing on the ground for the day.

The Program - North Shore

There are times where I think we just lose appreciation for what we are watching. We've all come to expect North Shore to be really, really good. But let's take a look at the numbers. Wrapping up the District 21-6A Championship on Friday marked the third-straight district crown. It is also the second time in the last three years North Shore has completed the regular season a perfect 10-0.

"We've got to get better," Kay said. "That's been the mantra all the way through. We've done that whether we've had losses during the season or whether it was 2018 and we were undefeated. Right now it's just a reason to continue to get better and our kids understand that."

The last time they did that the Mustangs went on to finish the year 16-0 and Class 6A Division I State Champions. In the regular season the last three years, North Shore is an impressive 29-1 with that lone loss coming in non-district play to open the 2019 season. This also marks the fifth time in the last six years that North Shore will finish with 10 or more wins.

What's Next ... Playoffs!

North Shore has off next week after completing the regular season and then will head into the 2020 playoffs in Class 6A Division I. We still await to see who the Mustangs will play in that first round which will come the week of December 7.

"We just have to keep doing what we're doing," Davis said. "Attack every day. If we just attack it we're going to do great when the playoffs come."

In a weird year already, the first few rounds of the playoffs will be played in December before the state semis and title games in early January. Between now and then, Kay still sees areas that his team still needs to improve on.

"We're still gelling on the offensive line and I think we are still gaining consistency on the backend," Kay said. "I still think we need to gain consistency in the kicking game. So, there's always things we need to work on but I think our offensive staff has done a great job of being creative in using our playmakers. Our defensive staff has done a great job of being creative and getting pressure on QBs. We need to continue that at all levels."