VYPE U: Strake Jesuit Clinches Playoffs for the Fourth Year in a Row

The Strake Jesuit Fighting Crusaders are headed back to the UIL Playoffs for a fourth consecutive season. A 37-0 victory over Alief Elsik last Thursday night clinched Jesuit the last playoff spot in District 23-6A, putting themselves two games ahead of Hastings in the district standings.

Jesuit has played through a tough schedule this season where their hopes ofmaking the playoffs weren't always bright. They started out with a 1-4 record, taking losses from C.E. King and talented district opponents Pearland, Shadow Creek, and Dawson. A three game win streak that evened out their record would follow, as the Crusaders beat teams like Alief Taylor, Alvin, and Alief Elsik.

Thursday night's matchup featured a stand-out rushing performance by Maurice May and Joel Crawford. They combined for 217 yards and two touchdowns. As for the passing game, senior quarterback and first-year starter Connor O'Hara was playing in his prime-season form. He completed twelve passes for 127 yards and two touchdowns, while also recording a 63% completion percentage. In a postgame interview with VYPE U Ambassador Robert Gonsoulin, O'Hara expressed his excitement on what it meant to have led his team to the playoffs.

"I got a great surround cast, so it makes my job a lot easier. We're all happy. We're all celebrating. It means the world."

O'Hara and the rest of the team are currently on a bye week, but in a week after, they will be playing Ridge Point before they face off against someone from District 24 in the playoffs. As for now, the Crusaders are focused on staying where they want to be and maintaining their momentum.