VYPE Preseason Private School Boy's Basketball: #4 Rosehill Christian

Can Rosehill Christian get back to finals?

The Rosehill Christian School Eagles made school history last season reaching the state finals before falling to Dallas Yavneh.

Gone are Jacob Anderson and Caleb Ceasar to graduation, but coach Taylor Marlar has a trio of stars in point guard Avery Botkin-Henderson, shooting guard Pierce Shipp and post Justin Whitmire – all second-teamers.

AJ Wilder was an honorable-mention pick and will be more of a force as a sophomore.

The district will be tough this season with Alpha Omega and Conroe Covenant in the grouping.

