VYPE Preseason Private School Boy's Basketball: #3 Legacy Titans

Legacy Titans have best talent in H-Town.

The Legacy Titans are led by coach PJ Couisnard, who starred at Wichita State during his college days. He now coaches what could be considered the best collection of Houston-area talent at the north Houston charter school.

Former Nimitz star Ashton Smith will anchor the middle and protect the rim at 6-foot-8. He recently signed to Texas A&M. St. Thomas-transfer Johnathan Massie is a big 6-foot-5 guard trying to get on the recruiting radar. Guard PJ Neal is a Prairie View A&M-signee who moved over from the Heights. Forward Brian Myles (PVAMU) came over from Shreveport to Madison High School in Houston to Legacy and will help in the middle.

Aaron Scott is another nice small forward from Klein Oak on the travel team along with Lamar High School move-in Sir Issac Herron – a 6-foot-9 shot-blocking machine.

They might be the best team you will never see as they are putting together a schedule that will take them out of the area.

