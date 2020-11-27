DFW Football: TAPPS Regional/Area Matchups

The 4A and under UIL classes are in the third week of its playoffs. 6A and 5A in the penultimate or final week of the regular season. For TAPPS, it's the second week of the playoffs.

Let's look at the Regional and Area Round matchups involving DFW-area teams.



DIVISION I

REGIONAL

1-1: Fort Worth Nolan Catholic vs. 1-4: Plano John Paul II, 11 am Friday @ Globe Life Park (Arlington)

1-6: Argyle Liberty Christian vs. 1-7: Fort Worth All Saints, 10 am Saturday, November 28 @ Globe Life Park (Arlington)



1-3: Plano Prestonwood vs. 1-2 Dallas Parish Episcopal, 7 p.m. Saturday, November 28 @ Ford Center (Frisco)

SEMIFINALS

Nolan Catholic/PJPII winner vs. Liberty Christian/All Saints winner, Saturday, December 5

Prestonwood/Parish winner vs. Midland/St. Thomas winner, Saturday, December 5



DIVISION II

AREA

1-1: Fort Worth Southwest Christian vs. 2-4: McKinney Christian, 2 p.m. Saturday @ Southwest Christian (Fort Worth)

1-3 Fort Worth Christian vs. 2-2: Tyler Grace Community, 2 p.m. Saturday @ Grace Community (Tyler)



1-2: Grapevine Faith vs. 2-3: Bullard Brook Hill, 2 p.m. Saturday @ Faith (Grapevine)

1-4: Frisco Legacy vs. 2-1: Dallas Christian, 7:30 Friday @ Wheeler Field (Mesquite)

REGIONAL

FW Southwest/McKinney Christian winner vs. FW Christian/Tyler Grace, Saturday, December 5

Grapevine Faith/Brook Hill winner vs. Frisco Legacy/Dallas Christian winner, Saturday, December 5



DIVISION III

AREA

1-1: Colleyville Covenant vs. 1-5: Trinity Christian, 1 p.m. Saturday @ Covenant Christian (Colleyville)

1-3: Lubbock Christian vs. 2-2: Arlington Grace Prep, 7 p.m. Friday @ Everman High School (Everman)

1-2: Fort Worth Lake Country vs. 2-3: Dallas Covenant, 7 p.m. Saturday @ Lake Country Christian (Fort Worth)

1-4: Lubbock Trinity Christian vs. 2-1: Pantego Christian, 5 p.m. Friday @ Pantego Christian (Arlington)



REGIONAL

Colleyville/Trinity winner vs. Lubbock/Grace Prep winner

Lake Country/Dallas Covenant winner vs. Lubbock Trinity/Pantego winner



DIVISION IV

REGIONAL

1-1: Sacred Heart vs. 2-2: Dallas First Baptist, 6 p.m. Friday @ Valley View High School (Valley View)

SEMIFINALS

Sacred Heart/First Baptist winner vs. Central Texas Catholic/Reicher winner, Saturday, December 5

