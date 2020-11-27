DFW Football: Regional Semifinals Quick Looks, Other #TXHFB Things

We're now three weeks into the 4A and under playoffs as we even had Thanksgiving playoff football as Springtown knocked out Dumas for the second straight year.

There are eight, 4A and 3A playoff games involving area teams this weekend, and we'll quickly look at each of the regional semifinal matchups.





4A DI Region I: Decatur (7-5) vs. Canyon (10-1)

Last year in this matchup, Decatur absolutely dominated Canyon 55-28 in the Bi-District round before getting knocked out two rounds later to Dumas. This year, Canyon is a much-improved team with its only loss of the season being to Dumas, which just lost to Springtown, who Decatur beat by seven earlier this season. That's all to say that this year's iteration should be good as Decatur has won six of its last seven games and Canyon has won it's last three games by giving up only 7 points, which includes a 16-0 win over Wichita Falls Hirschi, which beat Decatur. (Insert shrug emoji here).

KICKOFF: 3 p.m., Friday @ Anthony Field (Abilene)

LINE: Canyon favored by 7

NEXT ROUND: Winner plays Springtown in Regional Final



4A DI Region II: Paris (8-4) vs. Melissa (11-1)

It's the fourth scheduled meeting between these two but will be only the third played game as Melissa beat Paris earlier this year by forfeit in 7-4A DI play. Last year in the regular season, Melissa beat Paris by 10 and in 2018, Paris won the regular season tilt by three. Melissa is on a six-game win streak and has rolled over its opponents during that stretch. After having to forfeit the first two district games, Paris has won five of its last six games.

KICKOFF: 7:30 p.m., Friday @ Memorial Stadium (Commerce)

LINE: Melissa favored by 5

NEXT ROUND: Winner plays winner of Argyle/Waco La Vega in Regional Final



4A DI Region II: Argyle (12-0) vs. Waco La Vega (9-2)

Stop me if you've heard this before: Argyle faces Waco La Vega. In what seems to have become a yearly tradition, Argyle and La Vega meet in the playoffs after playing in the regular season. This will be the sixth meeting between the two in three years as Argyle has won the three regular season meetings and then La Vega returning the favor to win the playoff rematch. There's a sense the 2020 Argyle team is just different, but we'll find out if third time can be the charm.

KICKOFF: 7:30 p.m. Friday @ Owl Stadium (Joshua)

LINE: Argyle favored by 11

NEXT ROUND: Winner plays winner of Paris/Melissa in Regional Final



4A DII Region I: Celina (5-4) vs Iowa Park (9-2)

Celina is coming into this matchup off an impressive win over 1-4A district champ Sweetwater last week to extend its win streak to four straight after starting the year 1-4. Iowa Park had a big win in the Area Round a week after slugging it out with Sanger in the Bi-District Round. It too is on a four-game win streak and has only lost to Brock and district champion Graham this year.

KICKOFF: 6 p.m. Friday @ Apogee Stadium (Denton)

LINE: Celina favored by 8

NEXT ROUND: Winner plays winner of Graham/Aubrey in Regional Final



4A DII Region I: Graham (9-1) vs Aubrey (11-1)

It's a matchup of district champions as Graham enters on an 8-game win streak and Aubrey on a 7-game streak. In the first two playoff games, Graham outscored its opponents 111 to 17 while Aubrey struggled with Midland Greenwood last week. Graham has not played a close game since an 11-point win over Everman in late September.

KICKOFF: 6 p.m. Saturday @ Globe Life Park (Arlington)

LINE: Graham favored by 15

NEXT ROUND: Winner plays winner of Celina/Iowa Park in Regional Final



4A DII Region II: Sunnyvale (6-4) vs Gilmer (11-1)

Since a 6-point, district-opening loss to Caddo Mills, Sunnyvale has five straight and enter the regional semifinals off a bye as Mexia had to forfeit. Two years ago, Sunnyvale had its playoff run cut short in a Bi-District loss to Gilmer. Gilmer has won seven straight as is looking to get back to the regional finals after losing to Pleasant Grove last year.

KICKOFF: 2 p.m. Friday @ Bruce Field (Athens)

LINE: Gilmer favored by 10

NEXT ROUND: Winner plays winner of Texarkana Pleasant Grove/Caddo Mills in Regional Final



3A DI Region I: Pilot Point (9-3) vs Bushland (9-2)

Pilot Point has dominated its first two playoff opponents after a big loss to end the regular season against Brock. Last week, Pilot Point rolled past Shallowater by 22 points after beating Clyde by 40 in the first round. Bushland eked by Wall last week 28-27 to get back to the regional semis, this after opening the playoffs with a 56-point win.

KICKOFF: 5 p.m. Friday @ Lion Stadium (Vernon)

LINE: Bushland favored by 1

NEXT ROUND: Winner plays winner of Tuscola Jim Ned/Brock in Regional Final



3A DI Region II: Grandview (11-1) vs Malakoff (9-2)

Like Argyle-La Vega, it seems we're destined to get a Grandview and Malakoff matchup in some form during the season. For the fifth time in three years, these two will meet and is a rematch of a Week 1 tilt that Grandview won 31-24. Grandview has actually won all four previous meetings, including the 2018 state championship. Grandview is battled tested this year, downing Glen Rose, Maypearl, Salado and Malakoff, as previously mentioned. Likewise, Malakoff enters on an 8-game win streak (playing in seven of them) and has only allowed 14 points in that stretch - that's five played shutouts in that span.

KICKOFF: 1 p.m., Friday @ Waco ISD Stadium (Waco)

LINE: Malakoff favored by 3

NEXT ROUND: Winner plays winner of Mineola/Mount Vernon in Regional Final



Other 6A/5A Intriguing Games

Euless Trinity vs. Haltom

A matchup for the 3-6A District title

Flower Mound Marcus vs. Lewisville

The annual rivalry matchup has 6-6A district title implications

McKinney vs. McKinney Boyd

Playoff implications for both teams as well as others in 5-6A

Arlington Bowie vs. Arlington

Bowie is in but Arlington needs the win to clinch a playoff berth

Colleyville Heritage vs. Burleson Centennial

This could determine the 4-5A DI district champion

Dallas Kimball vs. Dallas SOC

Winner essentially claims 6-5A DII district title

PICKIN' SZN

