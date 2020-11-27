Deshaun Watson donates uniforms to Jake Yates HS football

HOUSTON – Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson gave Jack Yates High School new football uniforms toward the end of the season.

Nike Football created a video with Watson and the Third Ward school, showing Watson’s donation and chronicling his upbringing.

The jerseys are black with Yates color accents of crimson gold. The word “BROTHERHOOD” is on the back, while GF - for George Floyd, who graduated from Yates in 1993, is featured on a patch. The word “breathe” is written on the inside of the collar.

Yates wore the uniforms on November 5, in a 54-0 win over Washington.

“It was something that me and Nike wanted to do together. It was big for the community, especially that area, and of course for George Floyd. And that was the perfect opportunity for us to be able to donate,” said Watson after Thursday’s game.

“I’m not really from Houston. I’ve been here for four years and trying to get out to help as much as I can. It’s very similar to how I was raised, what I grew up in. So I can relate to what those families and what those houses and kids are going through, especially after the time that happened this offseason with the George Floyd case. So, it was perfect and it fit well with myself and my team. That was a no brainer. I appreciate Nike and I appreciate everyone on my team, my business manager Yates, everyone that was a part of it.”