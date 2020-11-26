Keys to a Texans Thanksgiving win in Detroit

The Texans are getting national attention today as they play the Lions in Detroit’s iconic Thanksgiving Day game.

Here are keys to a Turkey Day win for Houston:

1. More of that defense we saw against the Patriots

We saw vintage JJ Watt, with Justin Reid having the best game of his career. It’s been a tough year for first-year Defensive Coordinator Anthony Weaver, but the defense finally seemed to play a complete game against New England. Now, the Texans’ defense needs to put a halt to the Lions’ running game.

2. Another game with zero interceptions for Watson

Since week 5, Watson hasn’t thrown an interception. It’s a stat that obviously shows how good he is; way better than 3-7. He’s averaging 286.4 yards per game. At times, it has seemed like Watson is the only steady thing about this team. Another accurate game from #4 is crucial.

3. Put it away in the third quarter.

The Texans’ last five games have all been close; within seven points, actually. That has made for two close wins and three frustrating losses. Let’s put this one away in the third, and earn a win on one of the biggest days in football.