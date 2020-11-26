67ºF

Sports

Keys to a Texans Thanksgiving win in Detroit

The Texans have a chance to make it 2 in a row

Vanessa Richardson, KPRC

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) looks to pass during an NFL football game against the Houston TexansNew England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
The Texans are getting national attention today as they play the Lions in Detroit’s iconic Thanksgiving Day game.

Here are keys to a Turkey Day win for Houston:

1. More of that defense we saw against the Patriots

We saw vintage JJ Watt, with Justin Reid having the best game of his career. It’s been a tough year for first-year Defensive Coordinator Anthony Weaver, but the defense finally seemed to play a complete game against New England. Now, the Texans’ defense needs to put a halt to the Lions’ running game.

2. Another game with zero interceptions for Watson

Since week 5, Watson hasn’t thrown an interception. It’s a stat that obviously shows how good he is; way better than 3-7. He’s averaging 286.4 yards per game. At times, it has seemed like Watson is the only steady thing about this team. Another accurate game from #4 is crucial.

3. Put it away in the third quarter.

The Texans’ last five games have all been close; within seven points, actually. That has made for two close wins and three frustrating losses. Let’s put this one away in the third, and earn a win on one of the biggest days in football.

