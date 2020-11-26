Basketball's Back: 2020 All-VYPE Austin 6A/5A Preseason Team

The 2020-2021 VYPE Austin high school basketball season preview continues with the area's preseason all-VYPE team. Check them out below and stay tuned for more area preseason coverage in the coming days.

Big thanks to all the Central Texas programs and players who participated in VYPE Austin's third annual preseason boys and girls basketball photoshoot, the coaches who submitted information about their teams, Hill Country Indoor for allowing VYPE Media to host another event at your facility, and Whataburger and Ballogy for your partnerships.

Preseason All-VYPE Austin 6A/5A Boys Basketball Team

KJ Adams (Westlake)



Jamyron Keller (Killeen Ellison)

Jaden Williams (Pflugerville Hendrickson)

Noah Robledo (Leander)

Ma'Shy Hill (Pflugerville Hendrickson)

Coleton Benson (Austin Bowie)

Malik Presley (San Marcos)

Kason O'Riley (Marble Falls)

Cade Holzman (Austin Bowie)



TJ Johnson (Belton)

Aaron Bizzell (Georgetown)

Tyrone Haywood (Manor)



Stephen Everett (Lake Travis)

Jaylen Thompson (Leander Glenn)

Kaleb Lewis (Pflugerville Weiss)

Jae'lyn Brooks (Round Rock)

Jarmaine Mason (Pflugerville Weiss)

Kaden Smart (Hutto)



Eain Mowat (Westlake)

Augustine Arroyo (Manor)



Cade Mankle (Westlake)

Nehikhare Igiehon (Westlake)



Rob Wade (Austin McCallum)

Bryce Friday (Austin Vandegrift)

Braedyn Dawes (Cedar Park Vista Ridge)

Marcus Martin (Austin Northeast Early College)

Tristin Thomas (Austin Northeast Early College)

Tyler Stephenson (Lockhart)

Preseason All-VYPE Austin 6A/5A Girls Basketball Team



Eriny Kindred (Del Valle)

AJ Marotte (Cedar Park Vista Ridge)

Lashiyah Fowler (Pflugerville Connally)

Lily Guevara (Hays)

Trista Strasser (Hays)

Faith Phillips (San Marcos)

Gwen Gilmore (Westlake)

Raeven Boswell (Lake Travis)



Mia Galbraith (Lake Travis)

Graci Harris (Georgetown)

Skye O'Rourke (Austin Vandegrift)



Gisella Maul (Cedar Park)

Alisa Knight (Cedar Park)

Zoe Nelson (Pflugerville Hendrickson)

Mary Brown (Georgetown East View)

Janiya Davis (Manor)

Ally Beck (Dripping Springs)

Corbyn Davis (Dripping Springs)

Kaya Pehrson (Austin Vandegrift)

Sierra Brooks (Harker Heights)

Nylia Mobley (Killeen Ellison)

Weade Adeleke (Cedar Park Vista Ridge)

Lexi Alexander (Round Rock Cedar Ridge)

Shanel Reid (Austin High)

Aubrey Reid (Austin High)

Nayia Lockett (Travis Early College)



Erika Suarez (Pflugerville Hendrickson)

Jaden Carter (Bastrop)

Shelby Hayes (Cedar Park)

Jessica Holliday (Liberty Hill)

Natasha Stafford (Elgin)

Jamyria Ramsey (Pflugerville Weiss)



Sarai Estupinan (Cedar Park)

Kayla Presley (San Marcos)

