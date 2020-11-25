Yorktown Athlete Does it All!

Wake up... go to high school.... work on college classes.... basketball practice.... head to the pasture to catch horses .... head home.... work on school... go to bed by 11pm.-- That is just a typical day for Yorktown's junior Seely Metting.

Not your average schedule for a high school student, but Seely is involved in almost everything you can be at her high school in Yorktown, Texas. She participates in volleyball, basketball, softball, golf, track, high school rodeo, and FFA. Having grown up in Yorktown her whole life, Seely takes pride in being able to contribute back to the community and her high school. " You have to be committed to your school," she said in regards to playing for a small school. She said at least 50% of the student athletes play 2 or 3 sports- it's just what you do!

Seely is very proud to be from her small town. "I love Yorktown," she said. She went on to proudly told us that her dad, Brad Metting was actually the Quarterback for Yorktown when he was in high school, and took the football team the furthest they have ever been in playoffs. He also went on to Pole Vault at Texas State University. She takes pride and ownership in everything she does to be the best she can be like her dad showed her how to do.

If she had to pick her two favorite activities, Seely said she would probably choose basketball and rodeoing where she participates in Team Roping and Breakaway. As for her basketball career, Seely is one of the highest scoring juniors in the area having already earned her 1000th career point in the first game of the 2020 season against Nixon-Smiley. Being a three year varsity letter, Seely has seen a lot of court time, and has enjoyed getting better each year. Her greatest memory of her time with Yorktown's team was last year in the first playoff game. Yorktown had already lost to Falls City by 30 points earlier in the season. "They were Good!" Seely said about Falls City, but she said the Kitty Kats "fought as hard as they could," and came out winners. For the first time in 35 years, Seely helped lead the team to the 3rd round of playoffs.

On the other side of her coin, Seely takes to Rodeo and FFA for her animal-loving personality, matched with competitive drive. Partnered with Jayden Moore from Goliad, Texas, the two have already seen success in their team roping competitions. This is their first year competing in the High School division and took second place at only their second competition of the season. Taking care of her two horses, "Rivers" and "Major", is a lot of commitment and work she admits. When she is done with school and practice she heads to the pasture to feed them and ride them, but on days when she has basketball games, her dad will go and take care of them for her.

Being part of a small town community has been exciting for Seely. "The support has grown over the past year or two," she said, "we knew we had something special to prove" in regards to an exciting basketball program. They certainly are making a name for themselves in both the volleyball and basketball communities. But she is hungry for more, "We're about to put Yorktown's name on the book!" Seely looks forward to a another great season of basketball, all while she continues to excel in school and rodeo.





