VYPE Preseason Private School Boy's Basketball: #6 Westbury Christian

Trivia question?

Who has the most hoop championships in the City of Houston?

If you answered Westbury Christian, you are right.

The Wildcats have 20 titles and almost made it 21 after reaching the state finals a year ago. Westbury Christian lost to Frisco Legacy Christian in the title game and then lost all-state forward Ja'vier Francis to transfer. Francis will play for Montverde Academy in Florida this season.

So, who returns for coach Trey Guidry? Big guards.

Leading the way is rangy combo-guard Chris Felix Jr. (Air Force-commit) – a first-team, all-state, all-tournament and all-district selection. Joseph Cormier is a 6-foot-4 junior guard, who was a first-team, all-district selection. Also, in the backcourt is 6-foot-2 Zaire Walker – an up-tempo player with big upside. In the middle is Braxton Barry – a 6-foot-8 high-flyer. Westbury Christian will run past their Class 4A competition en route to a deep playoff run as they move down a classification.

To purchase VYPE's 2020-21 BASKETBALL PREVIEW, CLICK HERE.

delete