VYPE Preseason Private School Boy's Basketball: #5 Houston Christian

Coach Ron Crandall has built a power program in the Southwest Preparatory Conference over his 14 years as the Houston Christian floor general.

The 'Stangs went 29-9 last year after winning back-to-back SPC titles. They lost in the SPC title game to Dallas St. Mark's, trying to make it three- in-a-row.

This year's installment is loaded with experience.

It starts with senior Noah Kon, who averaged 16 points and five boards a game, earning All-SPC and TABC honors. Kobe Haynes poured in 13 points per game a year ago and will expand his role on offense. Elijah Bernstein and Jack Torn are also big contributors.

"It's difficult to guard our experienced guards," Crandall said. "Our offensive pace and spacing will be key for us. Our staple is defensive pressure and rebounding as an undersized team and we will lean into that."

To purchase VYPE's 2020-21 BASKETBALL PREVIEW, CLICK HERE.