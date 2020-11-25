UIL Cross Country Day 2 had Records Broken and Close Finishes for the State Titles!

The morning started out cold, wet, and eventually very windy, but that is not how the day ended! the 2A and 4A divisions were met with drizzle and brutal winds, while only a short time later, the 6A divisions got the blistering sun and a nearly 80 degree temperature. Neither are considered "perfect" conditions to run in, but that's what it takes to be the best- you have to be able to compete no matter what the circumstances are.

The UIL State Cross Country season came to end today, with 2A, 4A and 6A all competing one last time for the 2020 year. The results were exciting, and the competition was fierce. Vype Media was there to get all the great action!

Here are the individual girls Champions results:

2A: Kyla Kane (11) - Wellington High School with a time of 12:08- 2 mile

4A: Adele Clarke (11)- Celina High School with a time of 11:31- 2 mile

6A: Brynn Brown (12) - Denton Guyer with a time of 16:25- 5K

Brown actually broke the state record that was last beaten in 2018. The time to beat was 16:38 and Brown beat it by 13 seconds!

Adele Clarke keeping the lead against runner up Calhoun

Brynn Brown Finishing First in Girls 6A

Boys Champion Individual Results from day 2:

2A: Henry Fierro (12) - Poolville High School with a time of 15:57- 5K



4A: Judson Greer (12) - Melissa High School with a time of 14:51- 5K

6A: Luke Lambert (12)- Wylie High School with a time of 16:25- 5K

Greer took a commanding lead through the entire 4A race, ultimately earning himself his 3rd State Championship title! You can find Greer with the University of North Carolina team next fall!

All of the racers left it out all on the course today, and it was an exciting day for Cross Country!