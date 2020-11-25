Heights, Ridge Point, Porter, Lee back in the VYPE Rankings

So, who stole the headlines of the week?

The Pearland Dawson Eagles showed that they are real. The Eagles beat the Class 5A defending state champs Shadow Creek in OT to secure District 23-6A tile.

Dawson looks like a tough out in the postseason.

The Top 10 teams remained the same. Tomball Memorial got a big scare from Klein Collins on Thursday night and FB Travis was bounced from the Top 20 after falling to Ridge Point, who moves in.

A big welcome goes to the Heights Bulldogs as they remain undefeated in District 18-6A.



Class 5A is a mess. Mag West and Lake Creek both lost. Porter and Baytown Lee move in.

There are some big games this week that include No. 2 Bridgeland vs No. 3 Cy-Fair, No. 1 North Shore vs No. 11 Atascocita and No. 14 College Park vs No. 15 The Woodlands.

THE RANKINGS

VYPE Class 6A Top 20

No. 1 North Shore Mustangs (9-0) CE King 47-21; Next Up Atascocita

No. 2 Bridgeland Bears (9-0) Defeated Cy Falls 41-0; Next Up Cy-Fair

No. 3 Cy-Fair Bobcats (9-0) Defeated Spring Woods 48-3, Next Up Bridgeland

No. 4 Katy Tompkins Falcons (7-0) Beat Mayde Creek 56-21; Next Up Seven Lakes

No. 5 Tomball Memorial Wildcats (8-0) Beat Klein Collins 49-48; Next Up Klein Oak

No. 6 Spring Lions (6-0) Next Up MacArthur

No. 7 Pearland Dawson Eagles (9-0) Defeated Shadow Creek 31-28

No. 8 Pasadena Dobie Longhorns (8-0) Defeated Sam Rayburn 53-0

No. 9 Westfield Mustangs (5-1) DNP; Next Up Eisehower

No. 10 Katy Tigers (6-1) Beat Morton Ranch 63-7; Open

No. 11 Atascocita Eagles (4-1) DNP; Next Up North Shore

No. 12 Clear Springs Chargers (7-2) Beat Clear Brook 28-12; Next Up Katy Taylor

No. 13 Klein Cain Hurricanes (6-2) Defeated Tomball 58-38

No. 14 College Park Cavs (7-1) Beat Oak Ridge 35-7; Next Up The Woodlands

No. 15 The Woodlands Highlanders (5-2) Defeated Conroe 38-35; Next Up College Park

No. 16 Katy Taylor Mustangs (6-2) Faces Clear Springs

No. 17 Pearland Oilers (7-2) Beat Alvin 48-9

No. 18 Ridge Point Panthers (4-2) Beat Travis 27-21; Open

No. 19 Shadow Creek Sharks (4-3) Lost to Shadow Creek 31-28; Next Up Alief Taylor

No. 20 Heights Bulldogs (5-1) Beat Sam Houston 83-12; Open

Others To Watch: Memorial, Cypress Ranch

…

VYPE 5A Top 10

No. 1 Fort Bend Marshall Buffs (7-0) DNP; Next Up Sterling

No. 2 Manvel Mavericks (5-1) DNP

No. 3 Magnolia Bulldogs (7-1) DNP; Next Up Porter

No. 4 Foster Falcons (6-1) DNP; Next Up FB Travis

No. 5 Katy Paetow Panthers (6-1) Beat Angleton 38-14; Next Up Hightower

No. 6 Crosby Cougars (6-2) Beat Port Neches-Groves 54-14; Next Up Santa Fe

No. 7 Montgomery Bears (6-2) Beat Lamar Consolidated 42-31; Next Up Huntsville

No. 8 Baytown Lee (6-2) Beat United 28-21; Open

No. 9 Porter Spartans (6-3) Beat Magnolia West 44-35; Next Up Magnolia

No. 10 Lake Creek Lions (6-3) Lost to Huntsville 49-14; Open

Others to Watch: Hightower, Goose Creek Memorial, Willowridge, Magnolia West