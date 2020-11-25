Deshaun Watson named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

HOUSTON – The NFL has named Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson the AFC Offensive Player of the Week following his performance in the team’s 27-20 victory over the New England Patriots in Week 11.

This marks the fifth Player of the Week award of his NFL career (Week 4 of 2017, Week 3 of 2019, Week 5 of 2019 and Week 13 of 2019), which is the second-most in franchise history behind only J.J. Watt with seven.

Watson joins Lamar Jackson, Russell Wilson and Patrick Mahomes as the only quarterbacks with at least five Player of the Week awards since 2017.

In Week 13, Watson completed 28-of-37 passes (75.7 percent) for 344 yards, two touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 121.9 rating. He also ran for 36 yards and one touchdown on six carries (6.0 avg.). Watson led the conference in passer rating (121.9), completion percentage (75.7) and yards per attempt (9.3), while ranking second in rushing yards among AFC quarterbacks. He led the Texans to consecutive wins against the Patriots for the first time in franchise history and helped Houston become only the second team in the NFL to win consecutive games against the Patriots since 2017 (Kansas City).

Watson is the fifth quarterback to record three games with at least 300 passing yards, two touchdown passes and a rushing touchdown in his first four seasons in NFL history. He also became first player in team history and second player in the NFL this season with at least 225 passing yards, two passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown in the first half of a game. It marked his seventh game with multiple touchdown passes and fifth game with at least 300 passing yards this season. He now owns the most touchdown passes and second-most passing yards by a Texans player through the first 10 games of a season.

This marks the 49th time a Texans player has been named Player of the Week in franchise history and the fourth time this season. It is also the 17th time Houston has won the AFC Offensive Player of the Week award in team history. Watson also took home the AFC Offensive Player of the Week award following last season’s matchup with New England in Week 13.